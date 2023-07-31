Companies Emphasize Artificial Intelligence in Q2 Earnings Calls

Companies reporting their second-quarter earnings have placed a greater emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) compared to the previous quarter. S&P 500 companies that discussed AI during their quarterly conference calls earlier this year have exceeded expectations in their latest calls.

Intel, in its recent report, mentioned AI 58 times, a significant increase from the 15 mentions in its previous call. Although Intel experienced a decline in sales for its data center and AI business, the company is now striving to catch up with competitors like Nvidia in the AI chip market. Intel’s shares surged 6.6% following its report, mainly due to optimism about a recovery in personal computer demand.

Alphabet and Microsoft also demonstrated an increased focus on AI during their earnings calls. Participants on Alphabet’s call mentioned AI 62 times, up from 52 mentions three months ago. Similarly, AI was mentioned 58 times on Microsoft’s call, compared to 35 times in the previous quarter.

The recent surge in AI-related discussions reflects the optimism on Wall Street regarding the potential of generative AI and related technologies to enhance services and improve efficiency across various industries. This optimism has contributed to a 37% increase in the Nasdaq and a 20% gain in the S&P 500 this year.

According to a Reuters analysis, more than a third of S&P 500 companies mentioned AI at least once in their conference calls this month, compared to approximately a quarter in the first quarter. The terms “AI” or “artificial intelligence” were mentioned a total of 827 times on 76 calls out of a total of 221 calls analyzed. This represents an average of 3.7 mentions per call, double the mentions per call from the previous quarter.

Notably, technology giants lead the discussions on AI in earnings calls this quarter. However, companies not traditionally regarded as “tech companies” have also placed significant emphasis on AI. Moody’s Corp and S&P Global Inc mentioned AI 58 times during their recent calls, highlighting the integration of AI into risk assessment software. Other companies that mentioned AI frequently include Travelers Companies, Omnicom Group, Equifax, and Digital Realty Trust, each utilizing the technology in their respective fields.

In summary, companies have highlighted the role of AI in their Q2 earnings calls, reflecting growing optimism and interest in harnessing AI for new services and improved efficiency.