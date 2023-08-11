Sony AI and Polyphony Digital Working to Expand Capabilities of GT Sophy in Gran Turismo 7

Polyphony Digital, the developer behind Gran Turismo, partnered with Sony AI to create GT Sophy, an artificial intelligence (AI) agent, with the aim of enhancing the quality of offline, single-player races in the game. After being released as a limited-time test in Gran Turismo 7, Sony AI America Director Peter Wurman revealed that the team is now working with Polyphony to make Sophy a permanent part of the game.

During Sony’s Creators Conference, Wurman provided an update on the progress of Sophy. While Sophy excelled at providing players with challenging races, it had limitations in terms of the cars and tracks it could handle. The focus now is to make Sophy more versatile and capable of replacing the existing computer-controlled opponents in Gran Turismo.

Traditional “AI” in Gran Turismo lacks the sophistication of modern AI systems. It is either too slow or unrealistically fast, relying on artificial stat boosts rather than skill and finesse. GT Sophy, on the other hand, has been designed with a machine-learning model that rewards the AI agent based on its performance in the race. With thousands of instances running on PlayStation consoles in the cloud, Sophy has gone from struggling to complete a lap to outperforming top Gran Turismo players.

Sophy is also being adjusted to provide a satisfying challenge for players of varying skill levels. During a previous event, Sophy was made easier to beat by using slower cars, but the team wants to create a rival that can scale its skill without resorting to artificial handicaps.

The goal is to have an engaging digital opponent that races competitively, plays fair, and responds dynamically to different situations. While online multiplayer is popular, having an AI opponent with these qualities is still a challenge for racing games, including Gran Turismo.

There is currently no timeline for the expanded version of Sophy, but the efforts to enhance its capabilities are ongoing. Players can look forward to a more immersive and challenging racing experience in the future.