Grammarly Empowers Students with AI-Powered Writing Features

Grammarly, the popular proofreading tool, has expanded its services to support students with new AI-powered features. These additions aim to assist students throughout their entire writing process. The company introduced these student features in late July and has now launched “Grammarly for Students.”

The ideation prompt feature allows students to brainstorm ideas for writing assignments with the help of AI-generated prompts. These prompts encourage collaboration with the technology, rather than relying solely on it. The feedback prompt feature provides students with real-time feedback as they write, offering suggestions on thesis statements and exploring counterarguments. This feedback helps students learn from their mistakes and improve their writing skills over time.

Both the ideation and feedback prompts are available for free, with a limit of 100 monthly prompts. Users can choose to upgrade to Grammarly Premium for up to 1,000 monthly prompts for these features. Additionally, Grammarly offers an auto-citation feature that helps students credit sources appropriately when using generative AI. This feature will be available in September.

To promote responsible AI usage, Grammarly has integrated AI guideline reminders on its platform. These reminders aim to help students maintain ethical and responsible practices when utilizing AI tools.

Grammarly is not the only company introducing AI features for the back-to-school season. Chegg partnered with Scale AI to develop personalized learning assistance, while Quizlet launched four generative AI tools for studying.

With Grammarly’s AI-powered features, students can enhance their writing process, get valuable feedback, and ensure responsible AI usage. Whether brainstorming ideas or refining their work, Grammarly for Students provides comprehensive support to help them excel in their assignments.

Sources:

– Natalia Gdovskaia/Getty Images

– Grammarly