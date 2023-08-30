CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Grammarly Empowers Students with AI-Powered Writing Features

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 30, 2023
Grammarly Empowers Students with AI-Powered Writing Features

Grammarly, the popular proofreading tool, has expanded its services to support students with new AI-powered features. These additions aim to assist students throughout their entire writing process. The company introduced these student features in late July and has now launched “Grammarly for Students.”

The ideation prompt feature allows students to brainstorm ideas for writing assignments with the help of AI-generated prompts. These prompts encourage collaboration with the technology, rather than relying solely on it. The feedback prompt feature provides students with real-time feedback as they write, offering suggestions on thesis statements and exploring counterarguments. This feedback helps students learn from their mistakes and improve their writing skills over time.

Both the ideation and feedback prompts are available for free, with a limit of 100 monthly prompts. Users can choose to upgrade to Grammarly Premium for up to 1,000 monthly prompts for these features. Additionally, Grammarly offers an auto-citation feature that helps students credit sources appropriately when using generative AI. This feature will be available in September.

To promote responsible AI usage, Grammarly has integrated AI guideline reminders on its platform. These reminders aim to help students maintain ethical and responsible practices when utilizing AI tools.

Grammarly is not the only company introducing AI features for the back-to-school season. Chegg partnered with Scale AI to develop personalized learning assistance, while Quizlet launched four generative AI tools for studying.

With Grammarly’s AI-powered features, students can enhance their writing process, get valuable feedback, and ensure responsible AI usage. Whether brainstorming ideas or refining their work, Grammarly for Students provides comprehensive support to help them excel in their assignments.

Sources:
– Natalia Gdovskaia/Getty Images
– Grammarly

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

The Rebirth of High-School English: Embracing AI and Teaching Reading

Aug 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Predictions on the Potential Impact of Generative AI may be Overblown, Expert Warns

Aug 21, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

Fusion Antibodies Partners with U.S. AI Company for Antibodies Screening Service

Aug 21, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Seven Games Like Baldur’s Gate 3 That You Need to Play

Aug 30, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Understanding the Formation of Lithium Deposits Could Guide Future Mining Efforts

Aug 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

The Rebirth of High-School English: Embracing AI and Teaching Reading

Aug 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition Set for September 2023 Release on Consoles

Aug 30, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments