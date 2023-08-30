Magic: The Gathering is a popular collectible card game produced by Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro. It has become a global phenomenon since its release in 1993, with a dedicated fan base and professional tournaments.

Archidekt is an online deck-building platform for Magic: The Gathering players. It allows users to create and manage their decks, as well as share them with the community. The site also features user-submitted comments and deck descriptions to provide insights and strategies for different cards and combinations.

It is important to note that Archidekt is not affiliated with Wizards of the Coast or Hasbro. The comments and deck descriptions found on Archidekt are user-submitted and do not represent the official views of the platform.

To provide up-to-date card pricing information, Archidekt sources data from reputable sources such as TCG Player, Card Kingdom, Cardmarket, and Cardhoarder. These platforms offer a marketplace for trading and purchasing Magic: The Gathering cards, ensuring that players have access to the most accurate and current prices.

In addition to card pricing, Archidekt also utilizes data from Scryfall and EDHREC. Scryfall is a comprehensive Magic: The Gathering card database that provides detailed information about each card, including their mechanics and rarity. EDHREC, on the other hand, is a website that focuses on the Elder Dragon Highlander (EDH) format, providing insights and statistics on deck-building strategies and card usage within this specific format.

Overall, Archidekt serves as a valuable resource for Magic: The Gathering players, offering a platform for deck building, community interaction, and access to various sources of data. Whether you are a seasoned player or just starting out, Archidekt can provide the tools and resources needed to enhance your gameplay experience.

