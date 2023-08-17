Kansas Governor Implements Statewide Generative AI Policy

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has directed executive branch agencies to adopt a statewide generative artificial intelligence (AI) policy. The policy was introduced by the Kansas Office of Information Technology (OITS) to ensure that the state stays ahead of the advancements in generative AI technology while safeguarding Kansans’ data and privacy.

Governor Kelly emphasizes the importance of being proactive in utilizing technologies that may pose risks to data and privacy. By adopting this policy, Kansas aims to showcase how an effective government can stay at the forefront of technological advancements.

Generative AI refers to computer-based tools used for automating specific tasks. State and federal elected officials across the country are grappling with the challenges of generative AI, and Kansas’ policy sets an example for other states as they consider ways to regulate its use.

Jeff Maxon, Interim Chief Information Technology Officer and Chief Information Security Officer, believes that the full potential of generative AI is yet to be realized. The policy allows agencies to explore the technology safely and discover how it can enhance their work to better serve Kansans.

The policy serves as the primary governing document for the usage of generative AI by any entity involved with state business in Kansas. It applies to various activities such as software code development, written documentation, research, summarization of documents, proofreading, and business decision-making.

According to the policy, responses generated by generative AI must be thoroughly reviewed for accuracy, appropriateness, privacy, and security before being acted upon or disseminated. State information and Restricted Use Information (RUI) are not to be shared when interacting with generative AI.

Entities must identify and mitigate all business and security risks associated with the use of software code generated by generative AI before implementing it. Additionally, all usage of such software code must be annotated.

To view the complete policy, visit the Office of the Governor’s website.