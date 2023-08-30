The UK Government Must Tackle Risks of Artificial Intelligence, Says Committee

The Science, Innovation and Technology Committee (SITC) has called on the UK government to address the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI). The committee highlighted potential threats to national security and the perpetuation of societal biases as key concerns. While acknowledging the benefits of AI, the SITC stressed the importance of overcoming these risks to ensure public safety and confidence in the technology. It also emphasized the need for the UK to establish itself as a leader in AI governance.

The SITC report identified twelve major challenges related to AI regulation. These challenges include the introduction or perpetuation of societal biases, concerns about privacy and personal information, the generation of misleading material, limited access to data and computer power, the lack of transparency regarding AI decision-making processes, intellectual property rights, and liability for harm caused by AI. The committee stressed that all of these challenges must be addressed together, as no single risk is a priority.

The SITC warned that legislation on AI must be presented to Parliament during the next session, ahead of the expected general election in 2024. Delays in enacting such legislation could place the UK behind other jurisdictions such as the US and the EU. The committee also highlighted the Global AI Safety Summit, taking place in November, as a crucial opportunity for AI governance.

In response, a Government spokesperson emphasized the need to harness the potential of AI safely and responsibly. The UK has plans for a major global summit on AI safety in November to drive international action on regulating AI. The spokesperson also highlighted the government’s White Paper on AI regulation and the establishment of the Foundation Model Taskforce to ensure the safe development of AI models.

Sources: Science and Technology Committee, UK Government