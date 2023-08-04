Expanding Use of AI Tools in Government Faces Security Challenges

Government agencies are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to fulfill their missions. However, officials have expressed concerns about the security issues associated with large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, OpenAI, and Meta, preventing their widespread use.

Lt. Col. Joseph Chapa, U.S. Department of the Air Force Chief Data and AI Officer, stated that the large size of these models makes it cost-prohibitive to bring them into secure environments. Additionally, the companies behind these models have not provided access to them. Due to these reasons, the models are not currently certified for agency-level data, imposing certain restrictions.

Chapa mentioned that agencies are hopeful that smaller open-source models will offer secure options for handling classified data. Meanwhile, agencies are actively working to address security concerns and establish a secure environment for data. For example, the U.S. Coast Guard recently established a climate data branch to develop infrastructure for AI and LLM applications.

Jonathan White, the Cloud and Data Branch Chief at the Coast Guard, expressed excitement about the potential resourcefulness of AI. He highlighted the value of AI tools in assisting personnel with policy and regulation-related inquiries, ultimately improving mission execution.

Experts, however, caution against complete reliance on AI technologies and emphasize the need for human involvement to avoid errors. Reviewers are necessary to validate the content generated by large language models, similar to the review processes typically implemented in projects and research.

Despite the challenges, government officials recognize the value of large language models in enhancing search capabilities, facilitating data accessibility, and unlocking potential possibilities in AI tools.

While the security concerns associated with large language models remain, Chapa acknowledges that the models are most effective when used to validate known information. He suggests the implementation of institutional fact-checking mechanisms when employing these tools for gaining insights about the world.

Government agencies remain excited about the opportunities presented by AI tools, such as the improved search experience, increased data accessibility, and other potential benefits they offer.