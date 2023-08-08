Artificial Intelligence and its Intersection with Biosciences: Challenges and Solutions

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an undeniable force in various fields, gaining significant momentum in the last six months. The emergence of user-friendly AI tools, like AI-driven text and image generators, has sparked debates about their appropriate use. Congress has started to delve into the governance of AI, focusing on a wide range of social consequences and potential biosecurity risks.

AI has long been utilized in the life sciences. The concept was developed by Turing in the 1950s, and by the turn of the century, bioinformaticians were already applying AI in genome analysis. Protein analysis has been a key area of focus for AI tools in biology. Proteins play a crucial role in bodily functions, and predicting their three-dimensional shapes has been a significant challenge. In 2020, Alphabet’s DeepMind introduced AlphaFold 2, an AI-enabled software capable of predicting protein shapes. This tool has been utilized to accelerate protein structure prediction and even create optimized proteins for specific uses.

Beyond proteins, AI is also revolutionizing other areas of biotechnology and healthcare. Medical researchers are leveraging AI to identify new biomarkers and improve diagnostic tests. Industrial biotechnology researchers are exploring its use in optimizing manufacturing processes and improving yield. In the natural sciences, AI can enable highly automated experiments with minimal human input.

However, the same tools and capabilities of AI in biosciences also pose potential risks. Misuse of AI by malicious actors could lead to the development of toxins, pathogens, and other biosecurity hazards. Congress has been actively seeking ways to mitigate AI risks, particularly in healthcare and other social areas. However, there is a lack of comprehensive solutions to address the specific risks associated with the intersection of AI and biosciences.

The recent agreements reached by the Biden Administration with AI model developers include measures to mitigate biosecurity risks. However, these oversight mechanisms for AI models remain voluntary, which has sparked discussions about providing incentives and exploring stronger approaches. As AI models become more widely available and sophisticated, establishing enforceable rules and accountability while maintaining innovation becomes increasingly urgent.

Developing governance approaches for the intersection of AI and biology requires tailored solutions that meet the needs of the scientific community. Balancing data sharing, collaboration, and transparency with the need to prevent misuse of AI models and data presents a challenge. Oversight should be implemented carefully, taking into account how the tools are used and their potential for misuse.

Key questions for the oversight of AI in bio include finding ways to implement oversight on bio-related AI tools to mitigate biosecurity risks while advancing research and development innovation. Additionally, addressing the need for diverse datasets for AI model training while minimizing data misuse is crucial. Exploring how bio-related AI tools can contribute to broader biosecurity improvements and ensuring the responsible use of future automated capabilities in biosciences and biotechnology are also essential concerns.

The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 has established the National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB), which will provide recommendations on AI and biosciences by the end of 2024. This creates a policy window that calls for stakeholder input to develop governance and policy recommendations that balance innovation with risk mitigation.

In conclusion, the intersection of AI and biosciences presents both opportunities and challenges. It is crucial for stakeholders, including academia, the biotech industry, AI labs, and non-governmental organizations, to contribute their expertise to formulate well-considered policy recommendations. By addressing the key questions and implementing thoughtful solutions, the full potential of AI in biosciences and biotechnology can be realized while mitigating risks.