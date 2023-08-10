Got It AI Launches Agent Copilot, an AI Assistant for Customer Service and Sales Operations

Got It AI, a conversational AI firm, has introduced Agent Copilot, an AI assistant designed to enhance customer service and sales operations. Agent Copilot utilizes generative AI in combination with guard rails to enable agents to access information quickly and accurately from complex knowledge sources. This leads to improved customer interactions and response times. The solution incorporates Got It AI’s unique TruthChecker AI, which identifies and prevents inaccuracies in responses generated by large language models (LLMs).

Businesses using Agent Copilot have the flexibility to customize their AI experience by selecting from a range of LLMs, including ChatGPT, GPT-4, Llama-2, MosaicML, and Flan-UL2. The choice of LLM can be tailored to meet specific knowledge base requirements and measure performance against relevant documents.

Agent Copilot can be configured to integrate with various data sources such as PDFs, web pages, documents, and presentations. This enables comprehensive support for multi-turn dialogs based on compiled knowledge. For organizations with data privacy concerns, the solution also supports on-premise installation of enterprise-specific fine-tuned LLMs.

Peter Relan, Chairman of Got It AI, emphasized that Agent Copilot empowers businesses to choose the most suitable LLM for their needs, ensuring the highest level of accuracy and efficiency in customer interactions. He also highlighted the impact of TruthChecker in decreasing hallucination rates, resulting in near-human level accuracy for multi-turn dialogues in knowledge retrieval scenarios.

The introduction of Agent Copilot allows agents to access information quickly and eliminates the need for lengthy calls. The solution is currently undergoing an open beta program with several enterprises for Agent Assist use cases and is expected to be widely available in September 2023.

Agent Copilot is built on Got It AI’s Enterprise Large Language Model Architecture (ELMAR) and offers features such as knowledge base connectors to custom data sources and documents, TruthChecker AI for hallucination detection, fluid conversational dialogues, active learning, fine-tuning for optimal accuracy, on-premises deployment, and seamless integration with other agent, CX, and CRM solutions.

Got It AI has received positive feedback from beta testing, with large enterprises, financial services firms, and insurance firms expressing interest in the solution. The transparency and accuracy provided by Agent Copilot’s guardrails make it a valuable asset for these organizations.