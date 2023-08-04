GoStudent Raises $95 Million for Expansion and AI-driven Tools

Late-stage tutor marketplace GoStudent has secured an additional $95 million in a recent fundraise, bringing its total funding to $686.3 million. Investors in the round included Deutsche Bank, Left Lane Capital, DN Capital, Tencent, Prosus, DST, Coatue, and Softbank Vision Fund 2. The fundraising was a combination of equity and debt capital.

GoStudent has been actively acquiring complementary products, with its most recent acquisition being Germany-based tutoring company Studienkreis. With an estimated valuation of €3 billion, the edtech unicorn plans to use the funding to introduce enhanced hybrid learning solutions to the DACH region. This includes expanding its online and offline educational support and further developing its GoVR platform, a virtual reality language learning platform launched recently.

The company has expressed its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and aims to prioritize the creation of AI-driven tools. It currently has around 23,000 tutors on its platform and intends to develop an AI lesson plan generator that is trained on the local curriculum. This tool is expected to save each tutor an average of 15 minutes per lesson.

GoStudent CEO and co-founder Felix Ohswald emphasized the positive impact of personalized learning, stating that tailored learning can greatly boost a child’s confidence. By combining AI-driven study support, virtual reality lessons, and traditional tutoring, the company aims to create a customized learning path for each student, preparing them for the future.

Harley Miller, CEO and managing partner at Left Lane Capital, expressed confidence in GoStudent’s vision. As the company strengthens its virtual reality capabilities, introduces smart AI tools, and leverages synergies with Studienkreis, Miller believes there is significant potential for the hybrid offline and online tutoring model, allowing GoStudent to achieve its goals.