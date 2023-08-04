GoStudent Raises $95 Million to Expand Hybrid Learning Solutions

Late-stage tutor marketplace, GoStudent, has secured an additional $95 million in a strategic fundraise. The funding comes from Deutsche Bank, Left Lane Capital, DN Capital, Tencent, Prosus, DST, Coatue, and Softbank Vision Fund 2, and is a mix of equity and debt capital.

GoStudent, valued at approximately €3 billion, has been actively acquiring complementary products. Last year, it acquired Studienkreis, a traditional tutoring company based in Germany. The latest funding will support the expansion of hybrid learning solutions in the DACH region. This includes increasing online and offline educational support and the utilization of GoVR, their recent virtual reality language learning platform.

The company aims to implement AI-driven tools and develop an AI lesson plan generator. This will provide customized learning experiences for students while saving tutors an average of 15 minutes per lesson. GoStudent intends to create a tailored learning path for each individual child, enhancing their confidence and preparing them for the future.

GoStudent’s CEO and co-founder, Felix Ohswald, emphasized the positive impact of personalized learning on children’s confidence. The company aims to combine AI-driven study support, virtual reality lessons in group environments, and traditional tutoring to create bespoke learning paths.

Harley Miller, CEO and managing partner at Left Lane Capital, commended GoStudent’s focus on expanding their VR capabilities and introducing smart AI tools. By leveraging synergies with Studienkreis, GoStudent aims to realize their vision of hybrid offline and online tutoring.

With approximately 23,000 tutors currently on their platform, GoStudent plans to continue its growth and innovation in the edtech sector, prioritizing AI-driven solutions and delivering exceptional learning experiences.