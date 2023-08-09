Google Launches Redesigned Arts & Culture App for Android

Google has unveiled a redesigned version of its Arts & Culture app for Android, with an iOS version soon to follow. The update brings several new features to the app, including AI-generated postcards, a dedicated Play tab, and an “Inspire” feed similar to TikTok.

One of the notable additions to the app is the “Poem Postcards” feature, which allows users to send AI-generated poems inspired by artworks to their friends. Users can select an artwork and choose from a variety of poetic styles, such as sonnets, haikus, and limericks, to create a personalized poem using Google’s PaLM 2 Model. The resulting poem can then be shared as a digital postcard. This feature is currently available in select countries.

To access the Poem Postcards feature, users can find an artwork they like on Google Arts & Culture and click on the “Poem Postcards” button to begin generating and sharing poems. The app also introduces a new “Play” tab, where users can experiment with camera tools like Art Selfie and Art Filter, as well as play games like Blob Opera and Viola the Bird. The Poem Postcards feature is accessible within the Play tab as well.

Another addition is the “Inspire” feed, which resembles TikTok’s content stream and offers a personalized selection of cultural highlights. Users can discover artifacts, cultural stories, events, and more across various cultural topics. Similar to TikTok, users have the option to favorite content they enjoy.

The redesigned app also introduces a “cultural flywheel” that suggests related cultural content to further enhance users’ exploration. For example, starting with Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” may lead to the discovery of other depictions of jewelry across different regions and time periods.

Lastly, the update makes it easier for users to explore cultural topics, such as art, food, fashion, craft, and science. Users can browse through artifacts, cultural stories, partner collections, and more, and refine their exploration by place, topic, and creator.

Google aims to make the app more accessible and intuitive for users, providing new ways to discover and engage with culture.