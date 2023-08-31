New Technology by Google Aims to Identify AI-Generated Images

Google has unveiled a new technology called SynthID, which uses an invisible, permanent watermark to identify computer-generated images. As deepfake and manipulated images become increasingly realistic, tech companies are searching for ways to identify and flag such content. The technology is an attempt by Google to prevent the spread of misinformation.

While SynthID is not perfect, it is accurate against many common image manipulations. The watermark will enable users to differentiate between real and AI-generated images. However, it remains uncertain whether this technology will fully address the problem of identifying manipulated content.

To identify AI-generated images, users can pay attention to the background, which may appear slightly blurred or deformed. Some AI images may have a cartoonish appearance, with overly smooth textures or details that appear out of place.

In addition to SynthID, Google has developed other tools to combat the proliferation of deepfake content. In May, the company introduced “About This Image,” a feature that allows users to see when an image was first indexed by Google, where it originally appeared, and where it can be found online.

The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), backed by Adobe, has also been active in the effort to develop digital watermarks. However, Google has taken its own approach to address the problem of identifying AI-generated images.

While these technical solutions are a step in the right direction, the rapid development of AI technology poses challenges for detecting manipulated content. OpenAI, the company behind Dall-E and ChatGPT, acknowledged the imperfections in its own efforts to detect AI-generated writing and emphasized the need for caution when relying on such technology.

Source: WALA

Definitions:

– AI-generated images: Images created using artificial intelligence algorithms.

– Deepfake: AI-generated or manipulated media that portrays individuals in a way that may not reflect reality.

– SynthID: Google’s technology that uses an invisible watermark to identify computer-generated images.

– Digital watermark: An imperceptible identifier embedded in digital media to verify its authenticity and origin.

– Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA): A consortium supported by Adobe that focuses on developing standards and technologies for verifying the authenticity of digital content.

– OpenAI: A research laboratory that specializes in artificial intelligence technologies, responsible for developing Dall-E and ChatGPT.

Sources:

– WALA: [Source Article]