Artificial Intelligence Can Generate Music Based on Brain Signals

Artificial intelligence (AI) can create music that matches the genre, rhythm, mood, and instrumentation of songs a person recently heard by analyzing their brain activity. While previous research has focused on reconstructing sounds like speech, bird song, and horse whinnies from brain signals, very few studies have attempted to recreate music.

Scientists have developed an AI-based pipeline called Brain2Music, described in a paper published on the preprint database arXiv, which utilizes brain imaging data to generate music that resembles short snippets of songs heard while the brain was being scanned. Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) was used to collect brain scans from five participants as they listened to 15-second clips of music from various genres.

The researchers first trained an AI program to establish connections between different features of the music, such as instruments used, genre, rhythm, mood, and the participants’ brain signals. The AI model was personalized for each individual, finding links between their unique brain activity patterns and musical elements. After training the AI on a selection of data, it was able to convert the remaining brain imaging data into a form that represented the musical features of the original clips.

The researchers then utilized another AI model called MusicLM, developed by Google, to generate musical clips based on the obtained information. MusicLM was initially designed to generate music from text descriptions. The reconstructed music clips closely resembled the original snippets, with a 60% agreement in terms of mood. The AI also demonstrated a significant ability to distinguish between different genres, particularly excelling at recognizing classical music.

The ultimate goal of this research is to gain insights into how the brain processes music. Brain imaging revealed activation in the primary auditory cortex while listening to music, where sound signals are interpreted. The lateral prefrontal cortex also appeared to play a role in processing the meaning of songs, although further investigation is needed to confirm this. Additionally, future studies may explore how the brain responds to music of various genres and moods. The researchers also hope to investigate whether AI can reconstruct music purely based on imagined melodies, rather than actual audio input.