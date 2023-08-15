Google Testing New Capabilities for Generative AI in Search

Google is making strides in improving its generative AI-powered Search experience (SGE) with several new capabilities. The tech giant has launched an early experiment called “SGE while browsing” that allows the AI to generate key points from long-form content found on the web. This feature aims to make it easier for users to digest complex topics that require extensive research. However, it will only work for web pages that are available free of charge, not for paywalled articles.

When Google’s AI is able to generate key points for the page being visited, users will see an option at the bottom of the screen on mobile or in the sidebar on desktop that says “Get AI-generated key points.” Each key point will be linked to the relevant part of the page, allowing users to jump directly to it. Additionally, there will be an “Explore on page” section that displays the questions the article answers.

Currently, this feature is only available within the Google app on Android and iOS, but it will soon be coming to Chrome on desktop. Users who have already opted in to try out SGE will have the tool automatically switched on, but it can also be activated as a standalone experiment in Search Labs. Google expects the feature to evolve over time as they gather feedback from testers.

In addition to the SGE while browsing experiment, Google is also improving AI-generated responses to help users better understand concepts and terms related to STEM, economics, history, and other topics. When hovering over certain words, users will see previews of definitions and related diagrams or images. This feature aims to provide quick clarification without requiring extensive research on unfamiliar concepts.

Furthermore, Google has added new capabilities to SGE that benefit programmers. Elements like keywords, comments, and strings in code segments will now be color-coded and highlighted, helping developers better understand and debug the codes generated by AI.

These new capabilities from Google demonstrate the tech giant’s commitment to advancing its generative AI in search and providing users with enhanced tools for information discovery and understanding.