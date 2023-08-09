CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Google Launches AI-Generated Poem Postcards Based on Artwork

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 9, 2023
Google Launches AI-Generated Poem Postcards Based on Artwork

Google has introduced a new tool within its Arts & Culture app that allows users to create AI-generated poem postcards inspired by artwork and a subject of their choice. The addition of poem postcards is part of Google’s overall redesign of the app and its implementation of generative AI features across its other services. These features include text creation in Docs and the ability to generate code with AI in Sheets.

Within the Arts & Culture app, users can select from various types of poems to generate, such as sonnets, limericks, odes, elegies, haikus, and more. The AI then creates the contents of the poem based on the subject entered by the user and the painting chosen for the postcard’s cover. The app offers a variety of art pieces that can be used, including famous works like “The Great Wave off Kanagawa,” “The Scream,” and “The Starry Night,” among others.

To demonstrate the tool, a limerick was created using the subject “fried dough” and the artwork “The Scream.” The AI combines the user’s choices to generate a unique poem that can be shared with friends. Google utilizes its PaLM 2 large language model, launched earlier this year, to generate these poems.

In addition to the poem generator, the redesigned Arts & Culture app also features a personalized feed of cultural highlights, improved search refinement for cultural topics, and a “cultural flywheel” that provides related content based on the selected artwork. Currently, the updated app is only available for Android users, with an iOS version expected to follow soon.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

AI

3 Ways College Professors Detect AI Cheating

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Decentraland Teams Up with AI Startup Inworld to Bring AI-Powered NPCs to the Metaverse

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

Students Embrace AI-Powered Studying Tools, But What About Non-Students?

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Science

Ariel Mission Passes Payload Design Review Milestone

Aug 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Satellite

Lynk Global Launches Direct-to-Device Satellite Services in the Cook Islands

Aug 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Baldur’s Gate III Faces Controversy Over Lack of Credits for Developers

Aug 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Saturn’s Giant Storms Leave Long-Lasting Ammonia Footprints

Aug 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments