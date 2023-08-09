Google Launches AI-Generated Poem Postcards Based on Artwork

Google has introduced a new tool within its Arts & Culture app that allows users to create AI-generated poem postcards inspired by artwork and a subject of their choice. The addition of poem postcards is part of Google’s overall redesign of the app and its implementation of generative AI features across its other services. These features include text creation in Docs and the ability to generate code with AI in Sheets.

Within the Arts & Culture app, users can select from various types of poems to generate, such as sonnets, limericks, odes, elegies, haikus, and more. The AI then creates the contents of the poem based on the subject entered by the user and the painting chosen for the postcard’s cover. The app offers a variety of art pieces that can be used, including famous works like “The Great Wave off Kanagawa,” “The Scream,” and “The Starry Night,” among others.

To demonstrate the tool, a limerick was created using the subject “fried dough” and the artwork “The Scream.” The AI combines the user’s choices to generate a unique poem that can be shared with friends. Google utilizes its PaLM 2 large language model, launched earlier this year, to generate these poems.

In addition to the poem generator, the redesigned Arts & Culture app also features a personalized feed of cultural highlights, improved search refinement for cultural topics, and a “cultural flywheel” that provides related content based on the selected artwork. Currently, the updated app is only available for Android users, with an iOS version expected to follow soon.