Google’s AI-Powered Search Generative Experience Gets Image and Video Feature

Google’s AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) is introducing a significant new feature: images and video. Users who have enabled the AI-based SGE feature in Search Labs will now see more multimedia content in the colorful summary box at the top of their search results. Google is also working on improving the speed at which the summary box appears and providing more context for the links it includes.

Although SGE is still considered an experimental phase, it is undeniably the future of Google Search. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, stated that it allows them to think outside the box and expressed confidence that it will become the standard for search functionality.

While the incorporation of images and video in SGE raises questions about the future of the web, it also presents a challenge for Google to create an accurate and helpful product. Google’s objective now goes beyond providing relevant links; it aims to synthesize and generate helpful information. The integration of YouTube into search results is a significant example of this, as it allows users to access specific chapters or moments in videos that can address their queries effectively.

SGE summaries already display publish dates and images. Google announced that it will include publish dates alongside the three articles in the summary box to provide users with a better understanding of the information’s recency. There have also been tests to include in-line links within the AI summary. Striking the right balance between providing information and enabling users to find it themselves remains a challenging task in Google Search.

Improving the speed of SGE will be an ongoing process for Google. These language model-based tools, including SGE, require a few seconds to generate answers, and Google aims to shorten the loading time even further. Although some progress has been made in reducing loading times, it is not yet sufficient. Despite this, SGE has proven to be useful in search queries, particularly for subjective inquiries such as recommendations for places to go or things to watch. With more sources, media, and context, SGE has the potential to further replace traditional search methods.