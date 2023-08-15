Google Introduces New Updates to Search Generative Experience

Google has announced several updates to its Search Generative Experience (SGE), an AI-powered conversational mode designed to help users better understand and make sense of information they find online. The new features include tools that provide definitions of unfamiliar terms, enhance understanding and coding across languages, and allow users to access the power of SGE while browsing.

The aim of these improvements is to assist users in comprehending complex concepts and topics, improving their coding skills, and more. One new feature allows users to hover over certain words to view their definitions and explore related images or diagrams. This functionality will be available in Google’s AI-generated responses to topics such as STEM, economics, and history, where users may encounter unfamiliar terms or want to delve deeper for better understanding.

SGE is also being enhanced for programming assistance. The updated capabilities make it easier for users to understand and debug generated code. Currently, SGE provides AI-generated overviews that assist with programming tasks and provide code snippets. The new update introduces syntax highlights, allowing for easier identification of different code elements such as keywords, comments, and strings.

While browsing, SGE offers users the ability to engage with long-form content from publishers and creators, making it easier to find specific information. Users can tap to view AI-generated key points and navigate directly to the relevant sections of an article. A feature called “Explore on page” provides a list of questions that an article answers, allowing users to jump to the corresponding section. This functionality, powered by AI, is similar to existing content highlighting search features.

Google acknowledges that this feature will not provide AI summaries for paywalled articles, and publishers have the option to block the feature by designating their content as paywalled.

SGE while browsing is currently available as an early experiment in Search Labs, accessible through the Google app for Android and iOS, and later on Chrome for desktop users. The updates build on previous additions to SGE, including the display of related videos and images for search queries.