Google Adds Citations to Search Generative Experience

Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE) feature, which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to produce summaries alongside search query results, has received a critical refinement. When SGE was initially introduced, it lacked information and citations, leading to criticisms from publishers who referred to it as a “Plagiarism Engine.” However, recent reports suggest that Google has started adding in-line links to provide references for the information presented in some SGE page results.

9To5Google discovered that select users are now seeing prominent source links that identify the websites from where the data was sourced. It is important to note that SGE is currently in a limited beta and has not been extensively tested by Tom’s Guide.

It is highly likely that SGE will be made available to the public in the future, given Google’s emphasis on integrating AI during its annual developers’ conference (I/O). Testing conducted by the 9to5Google team revealed that certain queries within SGE displayed draft text with multiple links to sources and preview cards for related articles on the right-hand side of the page. However, not all queries display citations, and these citations do not appear in Google’s web-scraping chatbot, Bard.

It is worth mentioning that Bard is currently the subject of a class-action lawsuit that accuses Google of unlawfully gathering intellectual property-protected data to train its AI. Google has recently updated its privacy policy to clarify that it uses publicly available information from the internet to train its AI models.

To maintain scientific integrity, Google’s AI Principles, which were announced at I/O, pledge to uphold high standards of scientific excellence. This includes providing proper credit and citations for quoted work. Proper referencing is a fundamental aspect of the scientific process.

As Google continues to develop its AI products and services, it is important for the company to prioritize transparency, privacy principles, and adherence to ethical guidelines in order to build trust with users and the wider community.