Google Introduces AI-Powered Search Experience in India and Japan

Google has expanded its AI-powered search experience, known as Search Generative Experience (SGE), to India and Japan, allowing users in these countries to access a more efficient and comprehensive search functionality. Previously available only in the US, the SGE combines information from the internet and presents it in a cohesive manner, making it easier for users to find the desired information.

With SGE, users will no longer have to sift through multiple links to find relevant information. Instead, Google’s AI-generated summary will be displayed at the top of the search results, providing a quick overview of the topic. The search experience is also becoming more visually appealing, with the inclusion of images in the results.

For multilingual speakers in India, there is a language toggle feature that allows users to switch between English and Hindi easily. Additionally, Indian users can choose to listen to the responses, catering to the preference for audio-based content.

Advertisements will continue to appear in dedicated slots throughout the search page, ensuring that companies can still reach their target audience effectively. Users can access the SGE by enabling it through Search Labs, located at the top right of the Google.com homepage.

The expansion of SGE to India and Japan reflects Google’s commitment to enhancing the search experience globally. By leveraging AI technology, Google aims to help users better understand topics, uncover new perspectives, and accomplish tasks more efficiently.

