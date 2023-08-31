Google Expands Generative AI Search Experience to India and Japan

Google is launching its generative AI search experience, known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), in India and Japan. The new feature, announced at Google I/O Developer conference earlier this year, allows users to ask questions and receive AI-generated answers in a conversational manner. The search experience has been updated with support for videos, images, local information, travel recommendations, and coding-related queries.

As part of its global expansion, SGE has been customized for the newly supported regions. In Japan, the generative AI feature will be available in the local language, while in India, it will support both English and Hindi, with a language toggle for users to switch between the two. Voice input has also been added for users in India, enabling spoken queries and responses.

The search ads will continue to appear in dedicated slots across the page in both countries.

Additionally, SGE is introducing a new feature that allows users to click on an arrow icon next to the AI-generated information to visit the relevant web pages that support the answers. This feature is currently available in the U.S. and will be rolled out in India and Japan in the coming weeks.

Google noted that the SGE feature is particularly popular among younger users, with the highest satisfaction scores among those aged 18-24. Users appreciate the conversational mode and the ability to ask follow-up questions in full sentences. The integrated ads have also been well-received, although click-through rates were not disclosed.

To access SGE, users can find it in the Search Labs section of the Google app on Android and iOS, as well as on Chrome on desktop.

