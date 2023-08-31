Google Expanding AI-Powered Search Experience to India and Japan

Google has announced that it will be expanding its generative AI search experience, called Search Generative Experience (SGE), to India and Japan. SGE was first introduced at the Google I/O Developer conference earlier this year and allows users to ask Google questions and receive answers in a conversational manner, similar to an AI chatbot.

The new feature will be available through Google’s Search Labs in these markets and will include a new tool aimed at making it easier for users to find information in AI-powered overviews. This feature will allow users to click on an arrow icon next to the information provided by the AI and be directed to the relevant web page for more details.

In Japan, SGE will support generative AI in the local language, while in India, it will support both English and Hindi with a language toggle. Users in India will also have the option to use voice input for queries instead of typing them.

In addition, search ads will continue to appear in dedicated slots across the page in both countries.

Google has found that SGE is particularly popular among younger users, with the highest satisfaction scores coming from users aged 18-24. Users appreciate the ability to ask follow-up questions and are asking longer and more conversational queries in full sentences. Google also claims that people find the integrated ads useful.

To access SGE, users can find it in the Search Labs section of the Google app on Android and iOS, as well as on Chrome on the desktop.

Source: [Source Name] (omit URLs)