The Future of Google Search: More Prominent Source Links in the Search Generative Experience

Since its launch in May, the Search Generative Experience (SGE) in Google Search has been using generative AI to provide enhanced search results with related summaries. While this technology has been praised for its convenience, it has also been criticized for not clearly indicating the source links.

However, Google seems to be addressing this issue by testing a new feature that displays prominent in-line source links with certain queries. This sourcing method shows the name of the publication or website right alongside the information itself. This improvement makes it easier for users to trust Google’s responses, delve deeper into the information, and properly credit the original sources.

Although this testing is in its early stages and currently limited to a few queries, it has the potential to significantly enhance Google’s AI-enhanced search experience and improve the credibility of the information provided. Previously, there were instances where the AI was found to be plagiarizing content without clear attribution. With this new feature, Google is not only acknowledging the source but also potentially driving more traffic to these sources.

While this change is currently being tested with a select group of users, its implementation on a wider scale would greatly benefit users of the popular search engine. By displaying more obvious source links, Google’s AI-powered search results will become more reliable, enabling users to make more informed decisions and explore information from credible sources.

In conclusion, the introduction of prominent source links within the Search Generative Experience showcases Google’s commitment to improving the search experience and ensuring proper accreditation.