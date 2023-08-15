Google Enhances Search Features with Generative AI

Google, known for its advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), is now integrating AI more prominently into its search features. The company has introduced a bot that utilizes generative AI to provide summaries for both search queries and web pages.

The first implementation, called generative AI in Search (SGE), was launched three months ago. This feature provides users with AI-generated summaries that include bullet points, images, videos, and citations from reliable sources. Google has recently updated SGE to improve speed, incorporate additional media, and include publication dates for the cited sources. The company is also expanding the functionality of SGE by allowing users to define words within the AI summary and providing more context when displaying generated code.

When users search for a topic, such as “How to change a tire,” Google now offers an AI-powered overview by asking, “Get an AI-powered overview for this search?” Upon selecting “Generate,” users can explore the AI-generated summary. If more context is needed or additional questions arise, users can continue the conversation at the bottom of the generated summary.

In addition to SGE, Google has introduced “SGE while browsing,” which enables the AI to summarize lengthy articles, providing users with the key highlights. The summaries often appear as bulleted lists, and Google links each highlight to the relevant part of the original article. This allows users to easily access more context or fact-check the information provided.

Google’s generative AI also offers an “Explore on page” section, which presents questions related to the article content. Tapping on a question directs users to the corresponding section of the article that answers it, highlighted for easy reference. The “Explore more” section provides answers to these questions without requiring users to navigate to different parts of the article.

To access these features, users can sign up for Google’s Search Labs. Simply open a new Chrome tab or the Google app on iOS or Android, and select the lab icon resembling a beaker. Activate the SGE, generative AI in Search, and SGE while browsing experiments. Once enabled, users will see the generative AI pop-ups when performing searches on Google and when viewing long-form articles.

Google continues to enhance its AI capabilities across various products, aiming to provide users with more comprehensive and efficient search experiences.