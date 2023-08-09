Google’s Approach to AI: Bold and Responsible

Amid the excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) at Google’s annual developer conference, James Manyika, the company’s head of “tech and society,” addressed the downsides of AI. He discussed issues such as fake images and how AI reflects society’s racism and sexism. While recognizing the potential problems that may arise as technology improves, Manyika emphasized that Google takes a responsible approach to AI.

The phrase “bold and responsible” has become Google’s motto for the AI age, replacing the previous mantra of “don’t be evil.” Many influential leaders in the tech industry are urging for government oversight and regulation while developing more powerful versions of AI. Manyika, as Google’s AI ambassador, embraces this duality. He believes AI will bring significant benefits while acknowledging that there are risks.

Critics argue that those risks are already a reality. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has generated false information, including a fake sexual harassment scandal involving a real law professor. Other AI models have created realistic images of child sexual abuse, and chatbots recommended dangerous diets and harmful substances. Tamara Kneese, a senior researcher with Data & Society, points to the contradiction of big tech companies calling for regulation while shipping products with little oversight.

Regulators worldwide are wrestling with how to effectively regulate AI, as respected researchers warn of potential long-term harms. In Google’s case, trust issues are compounded by the company’s struggle to protect user data. Its reputation suffered further when it fired AI ethics researcher Timnit Gebru after she published a paper on the potential biases in Google’s AI.

Facing intense competition from rivals such as Microsoft, Google is under pressure to catch up in the AI race. Manyika, however, exudes confidence. He serves on numerous high-powered boards, including the White House AI advisory council. Through interviews and appearances at conferences, he consistently emphasizes Google’s commitment to being bold and responsible.

While critics question the meaning behind the phrase “bold and responsible,” Manyika sees it as a necessary tension. He believes that being truly bold in the long run requires responsibility from the start. Having grown up in segregated Rhodesia, Manyika is acutely aware of both the positive and negative impacts of technological advancement and progress. He stresses the importance of avoiding discriminatory systems and the potential harm they can cause.

Google’s approach to AI reflects this emphasis on being both bold and responsible. As the tech giant faces challenges in maintaining user trust and fending off competitors, Manyika remains confident in Google’s ability to navigate the AI landscape.