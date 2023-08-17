Google Plans to Develop an AI Chatbot for Life Advice

Alphabet’s Google is reportedly creating an AI chatbot that will provide life advice. The project is being developed by Google DeepMind, a division that emerged from the merger of DeepMind and the Brain team from Google Research. Unlike basic customer service bots, this chatbot aims to answer personal questions and offer advice on sensitive topics, like navigating a difficult conversation or ethical dilemmas.

This endeavor is part of a larger trend to create generative AI tools for specific purposes. Startups specializing in AI for law and marketing have already experienced success. However, Google’s chatbot will be a departure from existing chatbots, which are deterministic in nature, providing precise answers. Conversational AI requires adaptability to address the randomness of human queries and develop relational intelligence and perceived empathy.

One challenge for Google’s chatbot will be “voice flexibility” that allows it to understand the type of conversation a person desires, such as emotional connection, practical advice, or simply venting frustrations. The fine-tuning required to create a stimulating conversation is significant, and there are also ethical and legal considerations due to the potential for poor advice and liability.

The development of AI chatbots needs rigorous testing to understand both the potential benefits and harms they could produce. Other downsides, like those discovered in research on social media, may emerge as the industry progresses. Studies have linked social media use to mental health issues, including anxiety, body image issues, and insomnia.

Google’s project is part of a broader trend where AI developers aim to replicate human interactions. Apple is also working on an AI health coaching app, while startups have created AI chatbots to replicate human relationships. These AI versions have the potential to be lucrative opportunities, with one virtual girlfriend chatbot making over $70,000 in its first week and an AI startup raising $1.3 billion in funding.