Google’s $6.2 Billion Mistake: The Lost Opportunity of the Transformers Paper

Google’s oversight of a crucial paper in 2017 has cost them a staggering $6.2 billion. The paper, titled “Attention Is All You Need,” laid the foundation for the transformer architecture, which has since become the basis for AI models such as ChatGPT and chatbots. However, at the time, Google did not realize the immense potential of this technology.

The paper was the result of a team of eight authors at Google who were exploring ways to make computers generate text efficiently. Their work rendered the once-dominant architecture of Recurrent Neural Nets (RNNs) largely obsolete in language processing. Little did they know that their groundbreaking discoveries would lead to the rise of billion-dollar startups built on transformers.

One of the authors, Llion Jones, has recently announced his departure from Google to start his own company, Sakana AI, alongside fellow ex-Google research scientist David Ha. Jones and the other co-authors are finally receiving the recognition they deserve for their contributions to the AI field.

The success stories of startups founded by the authors of the transformers paper speak to the missed opportunity for Google. Cohere, founded in 2019, has reached a valuation of $2.2 billion, while Adept, founded just a year ago, has achieved a valuation of $1 billion and raised $350 million in venture capital. Character.AI, co-founded by another author, Noam Shazeer, has also reached a valuation of $1 billion.

Other authors have made significant contributions outside of the AI field. Illia Polosukhin founded the high-performance blockchain NEAR Protocol, valued at $2 billion, and Jakob Uszkoreit founded Inceptive to explore deep learning and language understanding.

Google’s failure to capitalize on the transformers paper can be attributed to its scaling strategy and reluctance to turn ideas into products. The company’s massive workforce and bureaucratic processes hindered experimentation and innovation. Meanwhile, startups seized the opportunity to apply the transformer technology and revolutionize the interaction between humans and machines.

While Google has been experimenting with models like PaLM, LaMDA, and Bard, it has yet to produce a significant product. The company’s oversight of the transformers paper has left them as a victim of their own success, as their competitors thrive on the technology they overlooked.

Overall, Google’s $6.2 billion mistake serves as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and capitalizing on groundbreaking research and innovations within the rapidly evolving field of AI.

