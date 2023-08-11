Google Reaffirms Privacy Commitments for Workspace Users

Google has reiterated its commitment to user privacy and data ownership in a blog post. The tech giant has assured users that they retain ownership of their data in Workspace, including Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meet, and Chat. Users have the ability to delete or export their data as needed.

Google has clarified that it does not use Workspace data to train or improve its generative AI and large language models, such as Bard and Search, without user permission. However, user interactions with intelligent Workspace features are anonymized and aggregated, which may be utilized to enhance or develop new features for Workspace.

Examples of user interactions include reporting spam or accepting/rejecting spelling suggestions. These interactions contribute to improving features like spam reporting, spell check, and autocomplete. Additionally, usage patterns may result in improved prompt suggestions for the Duet AI feature.

Google emphasizes that it will never sell user data and that Workspace email, documents, and other content are not used for targeted ads. These privacy commitments are independently verified by auditors.

For enterprise customers, which include businesses, educational institutions, and public sector organizations, Duet AI ensures that prompts and generated content are stored alongside Workspace content and not shared outside the organization. User content is not used for model training outside of their specific domain without permission.

While Duet AI will soon become a paid offering for enterprise customers, it is uncertain how pricing will be structured for free users once the features are ready to transition from Workspace Labs. It is possible that a Google One Premium subscription (2TB+ for $9.99/month) may be required.

Overall, Google assures its users that their privacy is protected and that their data remains under their control within the Workspace environment.