Google Enhances Search Engine with Generative AI Features

Google has announced that it is incorporating advanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) features into its search engine to enhance information discovery and comprehension. The update builds upon the foundation of the company’s Search Generative Experience (SGE), which was introduced in beta earlier in 2023.

The SGE feature empowers users with AI-driven contextual overviews and suggestions to improve search results. It utilizes generative AI to craft novel content by drawing from existing sources. One example of this technique is ChatGPT, a tool that can generate text-based outputs like poems and summaries by leveraging past knowledge.

The newly-introduced SGE function is currently being tested. Once activated, users will be able to access AI-generated summaries of webpages’ core topics by simply tapping a button. Each point in the summary will be hyperlinked to the relevant section, making navigation within lengthy or complex articles easier and more efficient.

To identify central themes, Google’s AI engine examines the content of webpages. This process aims to enhance individuals’ comprehension and understanding of information, whether it be grasping intricate concepts or locating specific details.

Google claims that its expertise in comprehending web content and semantics gives it an advantage over other similar tools like Microsoft’s Bing Chat, which introduced summarization functions before Google did.

In addition to the summary feature, Google’s SGE enhancements also focus on improving the comprehension of technical subjects. The AI-generated coding summaries will showcase highlighted syntax, making it easier for users to understand. Furthermore, unfamiliar terms in AI-generated responses can be hovered over to reveal definitions and relevant diagrams.

While generative AI streamlines search functions and enables users to discover new perspectives and insights more effortlessly, some experts caution against excessive dependence on AI, as it could potentially erode individual analytical abilities.

Google’s privacy policy update on July 1 has allowed the company to utilize publicly available data for AI training purposes.