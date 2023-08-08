Google Introduces New Features for Holiday Advertising

With the holiday shopping season approaching, Google has announced several new features aimed at helping advertisers connect with customers and drive sales. Google is leveraging AI and machine learning to provide businesses with valuable insights about shopper behavior and product performance.

One of the key areas of focus is reaching omnichannel shoppers. According to Google’s data, 61% of holiday shoppers use five or more channels while shopping over a span of two days. To cater to these consumers, Google is expanding ad formats and introducing new optimization tools. For instance, businesses can now make use of “Pickup Later” annotations for local inventory ads when they don’t have a feed set up. The interactive search ad unit is also being enhanced to prompt actions like providing directions for in-store shoppers. Google places a strong emphasis on the need for businesses to provide a consistent omnichannel experience across eCommerce and physical stores.

Google is also providing advertisers with new insights into early holiday shopping trends. While many tend to focus on Cyber Week, Google’s data reveals that holiday shoppers are active early in the season across various categories. Advertisers can now access more granular performance reporting on products, brands, and labels over time in the Ads interface to capitalize on this. The Performance tab in Google Merchant Center has also been upgraded to include competitive benchmarks on bestselling items and pricing visibility. Armed with these insights, businesses can shape their marketing strategies to effectively find, engage, and convert shoppers before entering a price-competitive period.

Additionally, Google is enhancing product listings to help items stand out in the crowded market. With consumers spending more time researching their purchases, Google is improving promotions, shipping details, and visuals to capture their attention. Advertisers can now target deals to specific locations and categories, while same-day delivery and return information will be more prominently displayed.

In order to help retailers improve their product images and create 3D visual assets, Google is launching new AI-powered tools. Product Studio, available within Merchant Center Next, will enable retailers to manage Shopping campaigns, while also being accessible on the Google & YouTube App on Shopify for Shopify merchants. Furthermore, Google is urging retailers to adopt its AI-powered Performance Max campaigns for the holiday season, which can optimize for high lifetime value new customers. Early adopters have reported a 25% increase in conversion value on average, at similar return on ad spend levels.

To enhance engagement, Google is expanding retailer access to 3D visuals in search results, citing increased engagement with 3D images compared to static ones. Retailers can now submit 3D product assets through Google Merchant Center to power more interactive free listings. Moreover, Google is leveraging product images to automatically generate videos and YouTube Shorts at scale for campaigns.

Lastly, Google has published a holiday checklist and best practice guides for retail advertisers to help them prepare for the 2023 holiday season. These resources offer valuable insights and recommendations across Google’s suite of products.

In summary, Google is rolling out new tools and features to help retailers optimize their holiday advertising efforts and effectively connect with customers. These tools offer valuable insights into shopper behavior and product performance, while also enhancing product listings with promotions, shipping information, and visuals. Advertisers are encouraged to refer to Google’s updated holiday checklist for best practices on utilizing these tools during the holiday season.