AI

Google in Talks with Universal Music to License Artists’ Voices for AI-Generated Songs

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Alphabet’s Google is reportedly holding discussions with Universal Music to obtain licenses for artists’ voices and melodies to be used in artificial intelligence (AI)-generated songs. The aim of these talks is to develop a tool that allows fans to create tracks legally and compensate copyright owners appropriately. Artists will have the option to participate in this process.

The music industry is currently grappling with the issue of “deepfake” songs, which are created using generative AI technology to imitate artists’ voices. These deepfake songs often emerge without artists’ consent.

According to the Financial Times, Google’s discussions with Universal Music are in the early stages, and there is no indication of an imminent product launch. Warner Music is also reportedly in talks with Google regarding a similar product.

Both Google and Universal Music have not yet responded to requests for comments.

