Google Adds AI Tools from Meta and Anthropic to Cloud Platform

Google is expanding its cloud platform by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) tools from companies such as Meta Platforms and Anthropic. The goal is to provide customers with a wide range of generative AI options for their apps and services.

At the Next ’23 event in San Francisco, Google announced that its cloud clients will be able to access Meta’s Llama 2 large language model and Anthropic’s Claude 2 chatbot. These AI tools can be personalized and customized with enterprise data to meet the specific needs of each customer.

Google’s cloud platform now offers over 100 AI models and tools, positioning itself as a comprehensive solution for businesses seeking AI integration. The company aims to provide customers with the freedom to choose the most suitable AI model, whether developed internally or by one of its partners.

In addition to the AI tools, Google also revealed wider availability of its Duet AI product, which is part of its Workspace productivity suite. Duet AI assists users by creating content in apps like Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. The AI helper can take notes during video calls, send meeting summaries, and provide language translations.

Google has formed new partnerships to leverage AI capabilities in various industries. Companies like GE Appliances and Fox Sports will use AI to create custom recipes and enable sports event playback, respectively. Moreover, Google has deepened its collaboration with chipmaker Nvidia to enhance the training of large language models with Nvidia’s H100 accelerators.

While trailing behind competitors like Amazon and Microsoft in the cloud computing market, Google aims to gain market share by showcasing its comprehensive AI offerings. The company has expanded its AI models and tools, such as PaLM 2 for analyzing longer documents and Codey for coding assistance. It has also introduced improvements to Imagen, a text-to-image app.

To address concerns about AI-generated content, Google Cloud has introduced a feature to embed watermarks in AI-created images. This feature, powered by Google’s AI lab DeepMind, will ensure the authenticity of images.

Google highlighted its partnerships with notable cloud customers and industry-specific models. More than half of venture-backed generative AI startups pay for Google’s cloud services, including Anthropic and Cohere. Furthermore, Google’s Med-PaLM 2 model has formed partnerships with healthcare companies, while its Sec-PaLM 2 model is utilized by cybersecurity providers.

Optimizing performance and expanding the range of AI tools are crucial steps for Google as it seeks to differentiate itself in the cloud computing market and meet the increasing demand for AI integration.

Definitions:

– Generative AI: AI models and systems that create new content, such as language or images, based on patterns and data.

– Cloud platform: A service provided by companies like Google that offers computing resources, storage, and applications over the internet.

– Large language model: An AI model capable of processing and generating human-like language at a large scale.

– Chatbot: AI-powered software that interacts with users through natural language conversation to perform tasks or provide information.

