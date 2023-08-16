Google DeepMind Testing New Tools for Generative AI

Google DeepMind, the research lab acquired by Google, has merged with Brain, its own artificial intelligence (AI) team, to develop ambitious new tools for generative AI. These tools have the potential to turn generative AI into a personal life coach. Google DeepMind has been working on at least 21 different types of personal and professional tasks using generative AI, including providing life advice, generating ideas, giving planning instructions, and offering tutoring tips.

This project demonstrates Google’s urgency to establish itself as a leader in AI and its growing trust in AI systems to handle sensitive tasks. It represents a shift from Google’s earlier caution regarding generative AI. In December, Google’s AI safety experts had warned about the dangers of people becoming emotionally attached to chatbots.

Google has been investing time and effort to keep up with competitors like OpenAI and Microsoft. It has released its own generative AI called Bard, improved its AI systems, and incorporated the technology into various products, including its search engine and Gmail.

To test the capabilities of generative AI, Google has worked with Scale AI, a contractor that assembled teams of workers. These workers consist of experts in different fields, including workers who assess the AI tool’s responses. They are currently testing the AI assistant’s ability to answer intimate questions and to provide suggestions, recommendations, tutoring, and planning functions.

Google DeepMind is also exploring the use of generative AI in journalism and in the workplace. Tools are being evaluated to generate news articles, rewrite them, suggest headlines, and perform tasks such as scientific, creative, and professional writing. The company’s AI safety experts have expressed concerns about the potential economic impact on creative writers and the “deskilling” effect of generative AI.

While these tools are still being evaluated, Google’s commitment to advancing generative AI is evident. The company aims to stay at the forefront of AI technology, competing with other tech giants and start-ups in this rapidly growing field.