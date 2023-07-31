Google Calls for Relaxed Copyright Laws and Flexibility in Australia’s AI Regulations

Tech giant Google has submitted a proposal to the Australian government, urging the adoption of more relaxed copyright laws and flexible regulations for artificial intelligence (AI) systems. In its submission to the government’s inquiry on AI regulations, Google warns that Australia could risk losing talent and opportunities if it does not adopt copyright laws that enable the training of AI. The company suggests that companies should not be burdened with stringent requirements to explain how AI reaches its decisions. Google also advocates for competition safe harbours, proportional privacy laws for cross-border data flows, and a legal framework for the use of data on the internet to train AI models.

Google highlights the legal uncertainty surrounding AI research and computation activities in the current Australian copyright framework. The company states that this uncertainty hampers its ability to build AI research capacity and investment in Australia. Comparing Australia to other innovation-friendly legal environments like the United States and Singapore, Google emphasizes the importance of fair use protections and exceptions to copyright for training AI systems.

The development of AI has raised copyright-related questions, particularly regarding the use of copyrighted works to train AI platforms. Google warns that if copyright issues are not addressed, Australia may experience a loss of innovation talent and investment from both domestic and overseas sources.

In terms of accountability, Google suggests that organizations should not be held responsible for risks taken by other operators using their technology. It also argues against stringent requirements for explaining AI decisions, stating that such standards would restrict AI systems to a limited set of techniques and undermine their social and economic benefits.

Furthermore, Google advises against restricting Australian organizations from training AI models using offshore data. It argues that limitations on offshore data use would hinder Australia’s influence on resolving global issues like bias in decision-making. Google, along with Microsoft and Amazon, operates large-scale cloud computing infrastructure for training AI services globally.

Overall, Google’s submission calls for a legal framework that supports AI innovation in Australia, while addressing copyright concerns and allowing flexibility in data usage and accountability.