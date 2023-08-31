Google Expands its Gen AI Experiment in India: A New Era of Search

In an effort to keep up with Microsoft’s successful launch of ChatGPT, Google has been making strides in developing its own conversational artificial intelligence (AI) tools. While many expected Google to make a bold move, the tech giant has taken a measured approach, carefully testing the waters to ensure a successful introduction. After the tumultuous launch of Bard earlier this year, Google has decided to focus on the web search space, leveraging its expertise in search and AI.

Google recently rolled out a new experiment called Search Generative Experience (SGE) in India, allowing users to experience Gen AI within Google Search. This opt-in experiment aims to provide users with an overview of important information along with suggested links for further exploration, accelerating the search experience. Gen AI on Google has the ability to handle large amounts of data, making it useful for tasks like sorting information and assisting with coding queries.

The search giant has also included India-specific features, such as the ability to toggle between Hindi and English. While currently only available in Hindi, Google has not ruled out expanding this feature to other languages. Additionally, users can now speak their search queries instead of typing them, receiving the results as a snapshot.

Google will continue to prioritize ads in the search results, but they will now be clearly indicated with a sponsored tag. As the incorporation of ads into the Gen AI space is relatively new, Google is experimenting to determine the most effective advertising strategy that provides a positive experience for both users and advertisers.

The SGE experiment is initially available for opted-in users on Chrome desktop, with plans to extend it to the Google App on Android and iOS in the coming week. Despite the introduction of SGE, Google reassures users that Bard will still play a complementary role in search, providing a direct experience to language models.

With this new experiment, Google aims to revolutionize the search experience by leveraging the power of Gen AI. By offering users a more efficient way to find information and allowing them to interact with search results in their preferred language, Google is taking a step towards the future of AI-powered search.

