Google Adds Grammar Check Feature to Search

Google has introduced a grammar check feature in its search engine. Users can now add a note to “grammar check,” “grammar checker,” or “check grammar” when typing a sentence into Search. The search results page will display a top result that corrects simple grammar mistakes, located below sponsored posts. The corrected sentence can then be copied to the clipboard. Currently, this feature is only available in English.

Google acknowledges that the AI systems used for analyzing users’ text may not be 100% accurate, especially with partial sentences. In tests conducted by various sources, the accuracy of the grammar check feature was found to be lacking. For example, when typing “Gramar check I tought I saw a putty cat,” the AI corrected it to “I thought I saw a pooty cat,” claiming it to be accurate.

It appears that the system refuses to grammar check sentences with certain proper nouns. While it will check sentences with celebrity names like Tom Brady, it won’t check anything with company names like Apple, Salesforce, or Google. Additionally, the system does not check sentences containing dangerous, harassing, hateful, violent, or vulgar content.

The grammar check feature is available to all users’ browsers, including those who are not part of the Search Labs beta test for Google’s generative AI. This feature comes after several new additions to the Search Generative Experience (SGE) beta, including faster generation speeds, publish dates next to reference links, and more images and videos based on user prompts.

However, the SGE does not include grammar check for user prompts. Instead, it suggests other grammar tools, such as Google Docs. The limitations of this choice remain unclear.

While Google’s AI capabilities are touted, it is apparent that the system still falls short of matching the accuracy of a trained editor, as grammar issues were still undetected even in Google Docs.

Overall, Google’s grammar check feature aims to assist users in improving their search queries but may not be fully reliable in catching all errors.