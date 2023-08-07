Google Introduces Grammar Check Feature in Search

Google has announced that it has added a grammar check feature to its search engine. When users type a sentence into Google Search, they can now add a note to “grammar check,” “grammar checker,” or “check grammar.” The search will provide a top result below sponsored posts that corrects simple grammar mistakes. The feature is currently only available in English.

However, Google notes that the AI systems analyzing users’ text may not be 100% accurate, especially with partial sentences. In tests, the grammar check feature proved to be not very accurate. Certain proper nouns, such as company names like Apple and Google, are not grammar checked. Additionally, the system does not check the grammar of dangerous, harassing, hateful, violent, or vulgar content.

The grammar check feature works on all browsers, even for users not enrolled in the Search Labs beta test for the company’s generative AI. Last week, Google added new features to the Search Generative Experience (SGE) beta, including faster generation speeds and new publish dates next to reference links. The SGE does not offer grammar checks, but instead suggests other grammar tools, including Google Docs.

Despite these advancements in AI, it seems that even Google’s systems are not able to match the skills of a trained editor when it comes to grammar accuracy.