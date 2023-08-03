Google Unveils New AI-Powered Features to Improve Search Experience

Google has introduced three new capabilities powered by its generative artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the search experience for users. These features are an extension of Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE) introduced earlier this year.

The first update focuses on visual learning, providing users with more images and now short videos in the AI-generated overviews. For example, when searching for “tiniest birds of prey,” an image of the bird species will be included. Additionally, Google plans to add short videos to some overviews in the coming week, such as yoga pose demos or product reviews.

The second update aims to speed up the generation of AI overviews. Google claims it has reduced the time to produce summaries by half through improvements to the AI system, resulting in faster response times.

The third update adds published dates for all linked web pages alongside the AI-generated text. This addition offers users more context and allows them to judge the recency and credibility of the source.

These advancements in Google’s AI capabilities demonstrate the company’s commitment to integrate AI into its products. The Search Generative Experience utilizes large language models similar to ChatGPT to generate helpful responses.

While these new features aim to enhance the user experience and provide faster access to information, they also raise questions for SEO experts. The integration of generative AI into the search engine has the potential to disrupt traditional search results and impact organic rankings. The AI-generated answers may result in reduced clicks to organic listings, potentially reshaping how search engines operate and how users discover content.

As Google continues to expand the capabilities of SGE, it is crucial for SEOs to monitor organic visibility and traffic changes. An adaptable optimization strategy is necessary to navigate the impact of AI-driven search.

Initial user feedback on the updated search features has been varied, with some appreciating the convenience while others suggest that the AI responses could be more straightforward or helpful.

As Google introduces these new features more widely, the extent to which AI will reshape online search and discovery is yet to be determined.