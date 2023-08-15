The Latest Update to Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE)

Google has introduced a major update to its Search Generative Experience (SGE) that will now allow the AI to appear outside of search results and be accessible while browsing the web. This update, known as “SGE while browsing,” is an early experiment by Google to test how generative AI can assist users in navigating information online and finding what they are looking for more quickly.

The primary goal of “SGE while browsing” is to enhance the user’s engagement with long-form content from publishers and creators and make it easier to locate relevant information during web browsing. On the Google app for Android and iOS, users will find a bottom panel with a purple info icon labeled “Get AI-powered key points.” Tapping on “Generate” will display two tabs, one for “About this page” and another for “Related insights.”

The update includes the feature “Key points from the page,” which presents a bulleted list summarizing the article. Tapping on a bullet point will scroll the user to the source text used for that summary, providing an efficient way to access additional information.

For desktop users of Chrome, “SGE while browsing” appears in a new Google Search side panel along with existing panels for Reading List, Bookmarks, and Journeys. Google positions this tool as valuable for learning new or complex topics, as well as for tasks such as finding a recipe or researching a significant purchase.

It is important to note that “SGE while browsing” only works with free, non-paywalled articles. The update is available starting today for users who have already opted into Search Labs on Android and iOS. It will also be released as a standalone experiment, with availability on desktop Chrome expected in the coming days.

Additionally, Google is making improvements to its search results. Users will soon be able to hover over key terms to see a popup with definitions, including diagrams and related images. The quality of responses related to STEM, economics, history, and other subjects is also being enhanced.

Furthermore, code responses will be color-coded with syntax highlighting, making it easier to identify keywords, comments, and strings, and providing a better user experience when viewing code snippets.

