Google Adds Grammar Checker to Search

Google has introduced a grammar checker feature to its Search platform, taking aim at the likes of Grammarly. The new tool can analyze the construction of a phrase or sentence and offer suggestions if something seems off. Users can activate the grammar checker by entering phrases such as “grammar check,” “check grammar,” or “grammar checker” in their search query. However, the tool may still offer suggestions even without using these specific phrases.

If the tool detects an error, including a spelling mistake, Google will rewrite the sentence and highlight the differences. Users can easily copy the corrected phrase or sentence by hovering over it. When the grammar is correct, a green checkmark is displayed. The grammar checker is powered by artificial intelligence and may not always be accurate, especially when analyzing phrases or fragments instead of complete sentences. Users have the option to provide feedback if they find any issues with the suggestions or want to help improve the system’s understanding.

Currently, the tool is only available in English and will not function if the entered phrase or sentence violates Search policies. It does not check grammar for dangerous, harassing, medical, sexually explicit, terrorist, violent, or gory content. Users seeking to ensure grammatical correctness for phrases or sentences containing profanity or vulgar language may need to use other tools.

Google has previously offered grammar tools in Gmail and Google Drive. The addition of a grammar checker to Search aligns with Google’s existing dictionary tool and eliminates the need to use separate applications or reference external resources. However, the effectiveness of the grammar checker may be impacted by users who search using incomplete sentences or phrases that are not grammatically correct. The tool must make educated guesses to determine whether users want their grammar checked, as Search prioritizes keyword-based information.