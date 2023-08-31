Google Launches Search Generative Experience for Enhanced Search Results in India

Google is introducing the Search Generative Experience (SGE) for Google Search in India. This new feature integrates generative artificial intelligence (AI) directly into the search engine, providing users with a more interactive and informative search experience. Users will no longer need to rely on chatbots like Google Bard; instead, Google Search itself will incorporate a generative AI layer.

Currently, the SGE is an opt-in feature available to Google Search users in India. It will be visibly different from traditional search, offering an AI-generated snapshot of essential information related to the search query. This snapshot will be accompanied by extended search results that provide links to various relevant websites.

To access SGE, users need to use Google Search on the Chrome web browser, the updated Google app on Android devices, or an iPhone or iPad. The toggle for enabling SGE is part of the Search Labs suite of experimental products. However, certain search queries involving specific knowledge areas like finance or health may not invoke the generative AI layer. Google is prioritizing accuracy and user feedback to fine-tune the model over time.

Google is using multiple large language models (LLMs) in the background, including an advanced version of Google’s MUM and PaLM 2, to power the SGE. The snapshots generated by SGE highlight information that can be easily corroborated by the search results shown. While the SGE layer provides valuable insights, users still have the ability to evaluate and verify the suggestions and results.

In addition to the SGE, Google is introducing a conversation mode that allows users to ask follow-up questions and switch between English and Hindi languages. This feature eliminates the need to type each query separately.

Google emphasizes that the privacy policy for Search with SGE remains the same as traditional search, ensuring the protection of personally identifiable data. Furthermore, Google Bard, the AI chatbot, is not being replaced by SGE. Both tools serve different purposes, with Bard focusing on interactive conversations and SGE enhancing the search results journey.

Overall, the introduction of the Search Generative Experience by Google aims to provide users in India with a more comprehensive and efficient search experience, leveraging the power of generative AI and large language models.

Sources:

– Vishal Mathur, Hindustan Times (2023, August 31). “Google Launches Search Generative Experience for Enhanced Search Results in India.” [No URL provided]