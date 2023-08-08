Google Calls for Opt-Out Option for Publishers from Generative AI Mining

Google has submitted a proposal to the Australian government, suggesting that publishers should have the ability to opt out of having their content mined by generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems. While the company hasn’t provided details on how this system would function, it argued that copyright laws should be modified to allow generative AI systems to scrape the internet. Google emphasized the need for copyright systems that facilitate fair use of copyrighted content, enabling the training of AI models in Australia with a diverse range of data. At the same time, the company advocates for opt-out mechanisms for entities that do not wish to have their data used in AI systems.

In a recent blog post, Google pointed to the possibility of creating a community-developed web standard, similar to the robots.txt system, which allows publishers to opt out of certain parts of their websites from being crawled by search engines. This approach would offer publishers the ability to specify whether their content can be absorbed by AI systems.

The proposal comes as news companies like News Corp reportedly engage in discussions with AI companies regarding payment for scraping news articles. Copyright poses a key challenge for generative AI systems, as large volumes of data are necessary to produce meaningful outcomes. Different countries have varying laws regarding what AI systems can ingest, and the introduction of an opt-out system would require significant changes to copyright frameworks.

Experts in the field have weighed in on the issue. Dr. Kayleen Manwaring, a senior lecturer at UNSW Law and Justice, highlighted the potential breach of copyright that can occur when AI systems use copyrighted content without consent. Toby Murray, an associate professor at the University of Melbourne, stated that existing licensing schemes, such as Creative Commons, already enable content creators to specify how their work can be used. However, Murray suggested that Google’s proposal could establish norms wherein companies are not required to pay for content used by AI systems.

Addressing copyright concerns surrounding AI systems is crucial to protect the rights of content creators, particularly smaller entities. Failure to resolve this issue could result in copyright infringement with broader implications. The Australian government is currently examining future policy settings for news media and conducting an AI regulation consultation. The submission period closed recently, with hundreds of submissions received. However, none have been published online at this time.