Google to Reorganize Assistant Unit, Prioritizing Advancements in AI

Google has announced a reorganization within its Assistant unit in order to prioritize advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). The company plans to “supercharge” its seven-year-old smart assistant by incorporating new developments in generative AI.

Peeyush Ranjan, Google’s vice president of engineering at Assistant, sent an email to employees stating that the reorganization would involve a small number of layoffs. The aim is to integrate large language model (LLM) technology into Assistant, which is Google’s voice-powered software, similar to Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa.

Ranjan emphasized the potential of generative AI to transform people’s lives and expressed eagerness to explore what a supercharged Assistant, powered by LLM technology, would look like. Some members of the Assistant team have already begun working on these efforts. Those being laid off will have 60 days to search for other jobs within Google.

As part of the reorganization, executives announced a number of changes to the company’s Speech team, responsible for voice commands. Francoise Beaufays, the former head of Speech, will now work under Sissie Hsiao, who oversees Bard and Assistant. Google is focused on integrating generative AI into as many products as possible, including mobile and home devices, smart displays, TVs, and vehicles through the Android Auto platform.

Google’s quick developments in generative AI, which allows intelligent and creative responses to text-based queries, has fueled the need to embed this technology across its product range. The company has been making frequent refinements to Assistant, aiming to provide high-quality experiences to the hundreds of millions of people who use it every month.

Overall, Google’s reorganization of the Assistant unit demonstrates its commitment to harnessing the power of AI and further enhancing its voice-powered software.

