The Power of AI Models

Google’s DeepMind Developing Generative AI Tools for Life Advice and Planning

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 16, 2023
According to The New York Times, Google’s AI unit, DeepMind, is utilizing generative AI to create a minimum of 21 distinct tools for life advice, planning, and tutoring purposes. This initiative aims to enhance the company’s AI capabilities and improve user experiences.

As CNBC has previously reported, DeepMind has become the frontrunner in Google’s AI efforts. The company is actively involved in the development of these tools. The news of this project follows reports of Google’s own AI safety experts cautioning against relying on AI tools for life advice, suggesting potential negative impacts such as reduced well-being and a sense of dependency.

To test and validate these new tools, Google has reportedly partnered with Scale AI, a startup worth $7.3 billion with a focus on training and validating AI software. The collaboration involves a team of over 100 PhDs working on the project. One aspect of the testing phase involves exploring the tools’ capability to provide relationship advice and address intimate questions.

The Times cited an example prompt related to handling an interpersonal conflict. The prompt described a situation where an individual cannot afford to attend a friend’s destination wedding due to financial constraints, seeking guidance on how to approach the conversation.

It’s worth noting that the tools being developed by DeepMind are not intended for therapeutic use. Google’s existing Bard chatbot, for instance, offers mental health support resources rather than therapeutic advice.

The utilization of AI in medical or therapeutic contexts remains a subject of controversy. Instances such as the National Eating Disorder Association suspending its Tessa chatbot due to harmful advice have highlighted the need for caution. While the effectiveness of AI tools in the short-term remains debatable among physicians and regulators, it is widely agreed that introducing such tools for advice or augmentation demands thorough consideration.

Google DeepMind has yet to comment on this development. For further details, refer to the original report in The New York Times.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

