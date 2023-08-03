Google Withdraws AI Test Kitchen App to Focus on Web Platform

Google has made the decision to remove its AI Test Kitchen app from the Play Store and the App Store, opting to concentrate solely on the web platform. Launched last year, the AI Test Kitchen allowed users to engage with projects powered by various AI models, including LaMDA 2. These experiments aimed to assess the system’s ability to adhere to specific topics, such as breaking down goals into subsets and engaging in conversations about dogs.

The withdrawal of the app was confirmed by Google, who acknowledged that they would now prioritize the web experience. This is primarily due to the ease of pushing updates on a single platform, making it more convenient for the company to refine and enhance the AI Test Kitchen’s features.

Initially, Google had planned to introduce a new set of experiments titled “Season 2” for the AI Test Kitchen. However, these experiments were never launched. Presently, the Test Kitchen only hosts one experiment, called MusicLM, which allows users to generate music through text.

While Google’s decision may not come as a surprise, given its track record of discontinuing apps and experiments abruptly, it aligns with a potential desire to focus on testing features for consumer products. As the market sees a surge in large language models (LLMs) and generative AI tools, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthtropic’s Claude, Google may aim to prioritize the refinement of its own offerings.

In line with this strategy, Google unveiled a new portal called Google Labs during the Google IO event in May. The portal allows users to participate in generative AI experiments. Notably, the Labs page includes the MusicLM experiment, which is also featured in the AI Test Kitchen.

As Google continues to streamline its AI experiments, users may find it confusing to navigate between multiple products dedicated to different AI projects. Nevertheless, Google’s dedication to improving and innovating its AI capabilities remains evident through these ongoing developments.