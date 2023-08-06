Generative AI Tools Used to Manipulate Digital Advertising, Study Finds

Generative artificial intelligence tools, developed and deployed by Google, are being used to interfere with the company’s own ad business and pollute the web, according to a study by NewsGuard. The study reveals that digital advertising companies, including Google, are failing to protect advertisers from fake news sites that utilize generative AI synthetic content to attract user traffic and generate ad revenue.

The study found that at least 141 global brands advertise on fake websites created by generative AI, with 90% of these ads posted through Google Ads, the largest digital advertising platform in the world. This raises concerns about Google’s ability to uphold its own ad policies, which prohibit the placement of ads on pages with automatically generated spam content.

The fake news sites identified in the study produce a large volume of content on various topics, featuring repetitive phrases commonly associated with generative AI-generated text. These sites often have generic names that include the word “news,” with some content being fake or rewritten from trusted sources.

Ads on these fictitious news sites are placed through programmatic advertising, where automated systems target internet users and select the sites on which ads will appear based on predetermined parameters. This lack of active selection by advertisers means they often have little knowledge or control over where their ads are displayed.

The proliferation of generative AI tools since late 2022, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, has led to the growth of content farms that can produce vast amounts of content at lower costs across multiple sites. The study identified 217 of these sites across 13 languages, with an average of 25 new sites discovered weekly.

The study’s identification method was limited to automatic textual searches of error messages from chatbots, revealing instances where these errors were integrated into the content of fake news sites. The lack of human supervision in the creation and operation of these sites contributes to these errors and the dissemination of unreliable information.

NewsGuard chose not to name the advertising brands involved, as it is likely that they were unaware of their ads appearing on these unreliable AI-driven sites. However, a range of high-profile advertisers, including banks, luxury department stores, sports apparel brands, and technology companies, were found to have their ads displayed on these sites.

The fake news sites come in various forms, including those disguised as news outlets, sites that rewrite articles, and sites offering medical advice. This manipulation of digital advertising raises concerns about the credibility of online content and calls for better safeguards to protect advertisers and users from malicious uses of generative AI tools.