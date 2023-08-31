Google Pixel 8 Series Launch Confirmed: What to Expect

Google has officially announced the launch date for the highly anticipated Google Pixel 8 series. Set to release on October 4, this comes just weeks after the iPhone 15 launch. The new Pixel series will include two models – Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. While the Pro version boasts advanced features, the Pixel 8 is expected to be popular due to its relatively affordable price.

In terms of software experience, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are anticipated to offer a similar user interface with minor tweaks. It is also likely that both devices will come pre-installed with Android 14, the latest version of Google’s operating system.

Design-wise, the Pixel 8 will resemble its predecessor, featuring a camera bar on the back and a flat display with a punch-hole cutout. The Pro model might include three rear sensors, while the Pixel 8 is expected to retain dual rear cameras. The color options for the Pixel 8 are said to be white and black, similar to the previous model. Additionally, the leaked information suggests that the Pixel 8 may be thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

Moving on to display, the Pixel 8 is rumored to sport a 6.17-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,400nits and a pixel density of 427 ppi. It is expected that the regular model will continue to feature a flat display design.

In terms of performance, the Pixel 8 is said to be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G3 chipset, which is based on Samsung’s Exynos technology. It may also come with a 4,485mAh battery that supports 24W fast wired charging and 20W wireless charging. Notably, the charger will not be included in the box.

Google has been harnessing the power of AI and machine learning in its Pixel devices, with features like live translations and photo blur. The Pixel 8 is expected to continue this trend and leverage Google Bard’s generative AI capabilities.

When it comes to photography, the Pixel 8 is speculated to feature a 50-megapixel GN2 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel IMX386 ultra-wide sensor, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor for improved subject detection. These enhancements are expected to offer a 35% improvement in light processing, as well as better HDR capabilities. On the front, the device is anticipated to house an 11-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

While pricing details have not yet been revealed, the Google Pixel 7 was launched at Rs 59,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Overall, the Google Pixel 8 series is generating a lot of excitement among tech enthusiasts, who are eagerly anticipating its launch to get their hands on the latest Google flagship devices.

