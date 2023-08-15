Google Photos Updates with AI-enhanced Memories View

Google Photos has released a major update that integrates generative artificial intelligence (AI) into its popular Memories view. The toolset, which already creates scrapbook montages using users’ photos and videos, has been enhanced to provide more personalized collections that are relevant to users’ lives.

The AI-enhanced algorithms now categorize images into specific themes, such as recent vacations, and generate catchy titles to accompany the montages. While the app already has similar features, this update aims to provide a radical improvement in accuracy and relevance. However, since it is powered by AI, there is still room for occasional inaccuracies. Users have the flexibility to rename collections or edit montages as needed.

All scrapbook montages are now conveniently accessible in a dedicated view called Memories. Users can interact with them at their convenience, eliminating the need for push notifications every time a new scrapbook becomes available. By clicking on the Memories tab, users can easily access their scrapbooks and enjoy the personalized montages. The tab also provides access to previously-released features, such as adding music to scrapbook montages and sharing memories through the app.

Notably, the update enables collaborative scrapbook creation by friends and family. Users can invite others to contribute their own photos and videos to the scrapbooks. Collaborators can delete any photos that don’t match the theme or make simple edits. The system itself recommends photos based on geotagging and other factors. Furthermore, Google plans to introduce more sharing options, allowing users to save collections as popular video formats for sharing via messaging and social media apps.

The new Google Photos update is initially rolling out in the United States and will gradually be available globally over the coming months. This update follows a previous integration of generative AI into Google Photos’ Magic Editor toolset, which was launched in May and aims to improve photo editing capabilities by removing unwanted artifacts using AI technology.