The Power of AI Models

AI

Google Helps Users Name Photo Collections Using AI

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 15, 2023
Google has introduced a Memories tab in its Photos app, creating a dedicated space for auto-generated collections of pictures. These collections, which have been present at the top of the app for years, will now have a dedicated button at the bottom of the interface. By default, memories are often named based on location using GPS metadata. However, Google is now adding generative AI titling features to give these collections more interesting and detailed names.

A new feature in the app allows users to select a “help me title” button when viewing a memory collection. This button uses generative AI to come up with a name based on the content of the images. Users also have the option to provide a hint to guide the AI in creating a title that aligns with their preferences.

The new Memories view is being rolled out in the US and will be available worldwide in the coming months. Google also plans to add video export options for Memories, making it easier to share them through messaging and social media platforms. Apple’s Photos app already allows generated “For You” and custom slideshows to be exported as videos for sharing.

While generated photo memories can evoke nostalgia and a desire to create new memories, there are times when the selection of photos may not make sense or bring up unwanted past moments. Google’s AI-based titling feature aims to enhance the overall experience of reminiscing through photo collections by giving users more control over naming and sharing these memories.

