Google Photos Introduces Memories View for Reliving and Sharing Memorable Moments

Google Photos is launching a new feature called Memories view, which allows users to relive and share their most memorable moments. This feature is now available to users in the U.S. It enables users to save their favorite memories or create new ones, building a scrapbook-like timeline that includes significant trips, celebrations, and daily moments with loved ones.

The Memories view expands on Google Photos’ existing four-year-old Memories feature, which displays notable moments in a carousel at the top of the app. Similar to Stories and Facebook Memories, users can browse through their favorite photos from past months and years. This feature has become popular, with over half a billion people using it monthly.

With the new Memories view, users have more creative control over their favorite moments. They can add or remove specific photos from the view and create their own Memories view from scratch. Users also have the option to rename the view to personalize it. Furthermore, an experimental feature called “Help me title” suggests titles generated by AI. Users can edit or provide hints for better accuracy, helping improve the AI’s suggestions over time. Currently, this AI feature is only available to select U.S. accounts.

In addition to personalizing their Memories timeline, users can invite friends and family to collaborate on their created views, allowing them to add their own favorite photos and videos. This collaborative feature is similar to Shared Albums. The resulting timeline can be shared on social media platforms and will soon be shareable as videos, indicating potential integration with short-form video platforms like YouTube Shorts and TikTok.

The Memories view is initially launching in the U.S. and will expand to global markets in the coming months.